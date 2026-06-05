Old Games, New Lives: Gamers Speak Out on Remakes and Remasters

The video game industry is a creature of trends and cycles. There are frequent occasions when a style of video game proves to be popular with fans, leading to a flurry of these types of titles making their arrival, be this the battle royale boom, the extraction shooter extravaganza, even the cosy life-simulation craze. But out of all of these trends, the one that seems to continuously draw attention and lead to fan-favourite projects are the frequent slate of remasters and remakes. Gamers adore seeing iconic titles returning from the brink, but why exactly are remasters/remakes so popular?

The folks over at G2A.COM recently conducted a survey that delves into the remaster/remake trend, exploring why these titles stand out, what makes them so popular, and also what publishers should be keeping in mind if they want to develop a successful remaster/remake.

But before we delve into this survey and its findings, what exactly sets apart remasters and remakes? The key difference between the two projects is that remasters essentially build on the existing code and project - enhancing the visuals, improving the audio, making the game run and perform better on modern devices. Remakes, on the other hand, are effectively newly built titles from the ground-up, often developed on new and modern engines, offering brand-spanking and glossy visuals and performance using new coding, all while key areas from the original project are preserved and protected in this new iteration.

Speaking on this point, the data proves rather evidently there are key parts of a remaster or a remake that take priority. 80% of respondents look for updated graphics and 3D models, focussing on visual enhancements more than any other part of the potential upgrades. Similarly, story and dialogue is effectively a hallowed ground that can't and shouldn't be adjusted, with 69% of respondents making it clear that narrative must remain intact. 86% of respondents also noted a desire for developers of the original game to be involved with a remaster/remake, to ensure added authenticity.

Three key findings: a focus on improving graphics and offering 3D models, the preservation of story and dialogue, and the involvement of the original developer.

What's immediately evident is that consumers have clear requests for what should or shouldn't constitute parts of a remake/remaster. While fans are less certain about whether they prefer remakes over remasters (42.8% in favour of remakes, 24.8% for remasters, and 26.3% who are on the fence), they almost always demand improved visuals and technical improvements, the involvement of original developers, and as little adjustment as possible to what makes a game stand-out and special.

As for the respondents in question, the majority of G2A.COM's surveyees consisted of 19-34 year-olds who buy games monthly, either once or several times a month, where gender played no factor. You can see this as outlined in the information below.

On the topic of these respondents, the information also made it clear the majority had played a remake/remaster before, with only 31.5% saying they have never before experienced such a game.

The information shows that there is a broad appeal for remakes and remasters beyond simply hardcore nostalgic fans looking for a blast from the past.

With this overarching data in-mind, the information also noted how fans keep tabs on remakes and remasters, with a staggeringly low 5.1% showing low and rare interest in these titles. Almost 95% of surveyees show moderate-to-very high interest in these projects, with almost a third of respondents actively seeking out new additions to this segment.

Like the previous image, the data above proves with great clarity that fans want remakes and remasters, making this more than just a passing trend.

However, the one area where remakes and remasters do face a few challenges is in regard to their price point. Video games are becoming increasingly costly, a by-product of increasing and more demanding production, not to mention the surging price of hardware required to play games today. Adding to this is the fact that remakes and remasters don't offer a complete and pure 'new' experience to other video games, which is why a more accessible price point can go a long way, as the data below highlights.

It's clear that while some fans, less than 27% in total, will pay more than €30 for a remake/remaster, the large majority are looking for games below €30, with over half of respondents asking for these games to fit within a €10-30 price range.

As the information shows, a happy middle-ground for consumers and developers/publishers would be looking to price remakes/remasters between €20-30.

All in all, it's clear that remakes and remasters are here to stay. The recent trend of bringing back iconic and former games isn't just a fad, it's a desire from fans, which when backed up with data, has a clear blueprint for success. By taking a beloved product, retaining its identity and emotional core, updating its performance and visuals, and then making it available on a wide array of platforms and at a more affordable price, these kinds of games should ultimately prove to be a hit in the eyes of a consumer.

Publishers have a roadmap they can follow, players have clear aspirations and requests, and there's evidence of a give-and-take relationship where the voices of players are being heard and the demands they are putting forward are actively shaping the end-product. It may seem as though we're stuck in a loop, with the past repeating itself, but in reality, the age of remakes and remasters is simply a return to form for the golden age of gaming, seeing history not only preserved, but perfected.

But you don't need us to tell you that, the data from G2A.COM's complete survey can be seen below, showing these trends and information to full effect.