Old friends and enemies reunite in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Citadelle des Morts Zombies map

Now that we're getting ever closer to the arrival of the first new Zombies map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Treyarch has dropped a cinematic trailer for the map that reveals some of the narrative motivation that will be behind it.

The map, known as Citadelle des Morts, will arrive in-game on December 5, and it'll see Weaver and the gang heading to a medieval castle in Avalon in search of a powerful relic and a man that should be long dead. Of course, this is easier said than done as hordes of the undead soon make themselves known.

You can see the cinematic trailer below to witness how old friends and enemies will be reunited in the coming content drop.