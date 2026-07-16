Old bomb shelters to be turned into doomsday-proof luxury condos by crypto mogul

HQ

70 miles north of Halifax in Nova Scotia, at a little place called Debert, there's a military base. Mainly used during World War Two, it trained thousands of soldiers, and was home to strong, survivable bunkers. In 2013, Canadian crypto mogul Jonathan Baha'i bought the plot for £16,500, and initially wanted to turn it into a mix of entertainment and history, with tours and a laser tag arena.

Now, Baha'i is capitalising on the uncertainty of the modern world, by offering to turn the military base's bunkers into luxury condos. Apparently, 11 of the units have already been sold, but renovations are still being planned. Spas, a yoga room, cigar lounge, around-the-clock surveillance, self-sustaining food sources, a nearby airport, and more are being prepped for the oncoming arrival of doomsday-prepping super-rich.

The cost to buy a unit and rent one are being kept secret. When condo owners aren't present, the bunkers will be used as luxury hotel suites, but in the case that someone arrives wanting to use their condo, the renter will be kicked out, according to project co-owner Paul Mansfield.

Baha'i isn't a fan of the bunkers being primarily used to prepare for the end of all things. "It's not about the end of the world, it's about smart, practical storm preparedness, whatever kind of storm," he said (via BBC News).