Olaf Scholz criticises Trump's plan to link Ukraine aid to rare earths access

HQ

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed strong disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion to tie future military aid for Ukraine to access to its rare earth resources. Scholz labelled the proposal as "very egotistic, very self-centered," emphasising that Ukraine's natural resources should be reserved for its post-war recovery rather than being used as a bargaining tool for security assistance.

While Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is exploring ways to collaborate with allies on its critical raw materials, the idea of such a direct trade-off doesn't sit well with Scholz. Still, Ukraine's resource-rich areas, including lithium, titanium, and uranium, remain valuable for the country's long-term economic future, even as the war with Russia continues to intensify. Russia has also issued a warning to Donald Trump over his military aid plan.

What do you think about Trump's proposal?