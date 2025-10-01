Oktoberfest reopens after bomb threat and deadly explosion

HQ

We just got the news that Munich's iconic Oktoberfest has reopened in the evening after police cleared the site following a bomb alert linked to a domestic incident nearby. The security operation involved numerous sniffer dogs and special units, ensuring the festival grounds were safe for attendees. The incident involved a family dispute that escalated tragically, with explosives and fire discovered in a residential building. Local authorities confirmed the situation posed no ongoing threat to festival-goers. With safety assured, celebrations have now resumed under tight police supervision.