Oktoberfest closed after bomb threat and deadly explosion Authorities investigate explosives in a residential building in the city's north, with the festival delayed for safety.

We just got the news that Munich's famous Oktoberfest will remain closed until the late afternoon after authorities discovered explosives in a residential building in the city's north. The incident, linked to a domestic dispute that caused a fire, left one person dead and another unaccounted for. Special forces were deployed to secure the area and neutralize potential hazards, while police emphasized there is no current threat to the public but are exploring all possible connections, including to the festival grounds.