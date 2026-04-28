Oklahoma City Thunder sweep the Phoenix Suns and are the first to qualify for semi-finals

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Defending NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder are also the first to qualify for the Conference semi-finals this season. It is fitting that the best team in the regular season (with a record of 64-18, two victories more than the second best, the San Antonio Spurs) are also the only one to have sweep in the play-offs, winning four games in the series against Phoenix Suns. The last one, on Monday night local time, 131-122, with MVP favourite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recording 31 points and 8 assists.

At the same time, Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-113 to put the knockout 3-2, although Timberwolves will have the chance to seal the qualification for the semi-final next Thursday.

Game 5 of the play-offs will be played from tonight (already Wednesday in European time) until Wednesday night (already Thursday in European time). Boston Celtics will begin at 01:00 CEST, with the chance of qualifying against the Philadelphia 76ers (leading 3-1), and so will the San Antonio Spurs, leading 3-1 and playing at home at 3:30 CEST against Portland Trail Blazers. Also tonight, the 2-2 draw between New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.