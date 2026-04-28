Oklahoma City Thunder sweep the Phoenix Suns and are the first to qualify for semi-finals
The defending NBA champions and best regular season team are also the only ones to win all four matches.
Defending NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder are also the first to qualify for the Conference semi-finals this season. It is fitting that the best team in the regular season (with a record of 64-18, two victories more than the second best, the San Antonio Spurs) are also the only one to have sweep in the play-offs, winning four games in the series against Phoenix Suns. The last one, on Monday night local time, 131-122, with MVP favourite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recording 31 points and 8 assists.
At the same time, Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-113 to put the knockout 3-2, although Timberwolves will have the chance to seal the qualification for the semi-final next Thursday.
Game 5 of the play-offs will be played from tonight (already Wednesday in European time) until Wednesday night (already Thursday in European time). Boston Celtics will begin at 01:00 CEST, with the chance of qualifying against the Philadelphia 76ers (leading 3-1), and so will the San Antonio Spurs, leading 3-1 and playing at home at 3:30 CEST against Portland Trail Blazers. Also tonight, the 2-2 draw between New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.