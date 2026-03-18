Oklahoma City Thunder becomes first NBA team to secure play-offs: when does the season ends?

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NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder have been the first NBA team to secure a place in the play-offs, following a 113-108 win over Orlando Magic, with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 40 to take the Thunder to a 54-15 win/loss ratio, atop the Western Conference.

In the Western Conference, six other teams have secured at least a play-in spot: Spurs, Lakers, Rockets, Nuggests, Timberwolves and Suns. In the East, only Pistons, Celtics and Knicks have secured post-season.

The NBA regular season will end on April 13, and the post-season will start in one month, on April 18, running until June. The best six teams of each conference qualify for the play-offs, and the seventh to tenth team play the play-in tournament, with one more play-off spot per conference.