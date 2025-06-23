Oklahoma City Thunder beats Indiana Pacers in heartbreaking match for Tyrese Haliburton

HQ

The NBA finals, reaching the seventh and final match after Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder tie 3-3, bent to Thunder side: the best team of the regular season (68-14) enjoyed the home-court advantage, which almost always benefits the eventual winner. The match, however, was neck-to-neck in the first half, with Thunder only leading by one point, but the injury of Tyrese Haliburton in the first quarter ended up being decisive.

Haliburton dropped to the floor after seven minutes in pain. The star of the team had suffered a right calf strain in match 5, and despite his best intentions, his calf gave out, and with it, the whole team, unable to stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, named MVP of the finals, one title to add to the MVP of the season and the highest scorer.

Oklahoma City Thunder succeeds Boston Celtics as the NBA champion, their first NBA championship since the franchise, originally called Seattle SuperSonics, switched states and relocated to Oklahoma in 2008, bringing Oklahoma their biggest sports triumph. It's also the franchise's second title, the first one in 1979.