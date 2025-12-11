Oklahoma City Thunder matches Warriors' record for a 25-game start and reaches NBA Cup semis
The defending NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder are by far the best team of the league so far.
Oklahoma City Thunder is into the NBA Cup semi-finals, after an emphatic 138-89 win against Phoenix Suns. The defending NBA champions are by far the best team this year, having recorded only one defeat in 25 matches.
Their 24-1 record is already matching the best 25-game season start in NBA history, a record hold by Golden State Warriors in the 2015-16 season. And last year's MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 pts, his 96th consecutive game scoring over 20 points, a record only matched by Wilt Chamberlain (126 games) for the longest scoring streak of +20 points in league history.
Given that the NBA Cup games matches count for regular season (except their final), their victory last night extends their excellent record, and put in a delicate position the San Antonio Spurs, who defeated Los Angeles Lakers 132-119 to claim the other semi-final spot.
It now all set for the "final four" of the NBA Cup, the mini-tournament fixed in December, without much real value except for bringing more viewership in the United States during the peak of the NFL season.
NBA Cup semi-finals times in Europe and how to watch:
- Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: 23:30 CET, 22:30 GMT on Saturday December 13
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: 3:00 CET, 2:00 GMT on Sunday December 14
- Final: 2:30 CET, 1:30 GMT on Wednesday, December 17
Are you following the NBA this year? Remember that some games are available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, including all NBA Cup matches.