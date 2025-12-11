Oklahoma City Thunder matches Warriors' record for a 25-game start and reaches NBA Cup semis

HQ

Oklahoma City Thunder is into the NBA Cup semi-finals, after an emphatic 138-89 win against Phoenix Suns. The defending NBA champions are by far the best team this year, having recorded only one defeat in 25 matches.

Their 24-1 record is already matching the best 25-game season start in NBA history, a record hold by Golden State Warriors in the 2015-16 season. And last year's MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 pts, his 96th consecutive game scoring over 20 points, a record only matched by Wilt Chamberlain (126 games) for the longest scoring streak of +20 points in league history.

Given that the NBA Cup games matches count for regular season (except their final), their victory last night extends their excellent record, and put in a delicate position the San Antonio Spurs, who defeated Los Angeles Lakers 132-119 to claim the other semi-final spot.

It now all set for the "final four" of the NBA Cup, the mini-tournament fixed in December, without much real value except for bringing more viewership in the United States during the peak of the NFL season.

NBA Cup semi-finals times in Europe and how to watch:



Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: 23:30 CET, 22:30 GMT on Saturday December 13



Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: 3:00 CET, 2:00 GMT on Sunday December 14



Final: 2:30 CET, 1:30 GMT on Wednesday, December 17



Are you following the NBA this year? Remember that some games are available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, including all NBA Cup matches.