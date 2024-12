HQ

Following the emotional announcement at The Game Awards that a sequel to Okami is on its way, prices for physical copies of Okami HD have soared online. Previously sold for around 20 euro, a copy of the game will now set you back closer to 150 euro on platforms like eBay. Thankfully, the game is still available digitally for about 5 euro on Steam or the PlayStation Store, making it a fantastic option to prepare for the sequel's arrival.

Do you have a copy of Okami HD lying around at home?