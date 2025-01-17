Okami and Bayonetta creator calls out Switch 2 leakers

HQ

Yesterday saw the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry, as we knew for a while what it would look like and the features it would have. If you kept up with the leaks, this will have clearly dampened the excitement you would have had if the reveal came out of nowhere.

And, according to the Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and Okami creator Hideki Kamiya, all those leakers should have a curse placed upon them for the rest of their lives. "I hope that all of the people who leaked Switch 2 information/those who helped leak it will be cursed for the rest of their lives to always have poop on the soles of their shoes when they get home," he wrote.

"Now that I've enjoyed the surprise announcement of Okami with all the users, I truly believe that... all those damn leakers should be cursed."

Underneath Kamiya's tweet, you can see people disagreeing and arguing with the creator, telling him to cry more, etc. However, he isn't one to back down from an internet brawl, and puts the trolls in their place. He also continues his shredding of leakers with the following statement:

"These damn leakers are in a position of responsibility where they have access to information that only a very select few know, yet what they do is nothing more than an expression of a filthy desire for approval that lacks a shred of rationality; they are shameful people, so it is not the manufacturers whose secrets have been exposed who should be blamed, but these damn people, and they need to be crushed as soon as possible."

What do you think of Kamiya's arguments?