Oil tanker suspected of launching drones in Denmark leaves French port after investigation The vessel has set sail from where it was anchored off western France, according to MarineTraffic data.

HQ We just got the news that the tanker known as Puspha or Borocay, previously detained off western France, and suspected of operating within Russia's so-called shadow fleet, has quietly resumed its journey along the Bay of Biscay. French and European officials had scrutinized the vessel, yet no explanation was given for its release. Investigations continue, with authorities refraining from commenting on potential ties to recent regional drone incidents. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Boracay // Shutterstock