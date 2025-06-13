Oil prices surge as markets react to Israeli strikes on Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Global markets opened on Friday under pressure following Israel's overnight strike on Iranian targets, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices and renewed demand for traditional safe havens like gold and bonds.



You might be interested: Israel strikes Iran in escalating conflict over nuclear capabilities.



European stocks slipped at the open, while United States futures also pointed downward. The spike in oil puts inflation concerns back in focus, particularly as recent price increases have erased earlier losses from the year. As always, stay tuned for further updates.