Oil prices surge as markets react to Israeli strikes on Iran

Investors seek safe havens as Israel's strike on Iran rattles global markets.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Global markets opened on Friday under pressure following Israel's overnight strike on Iranian targets, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices and renewed demand for traditional safe havens like gold and bonds.

European stocks slipped at the open, while United States futures also pointed downward. The spike in oil puts inflation concerns back in focus, particularly as recent price increases have erased earlier losses from the year. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

