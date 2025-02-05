Ohio warehouse mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

HQ

A tragic incident unfolded in New Albany, Ohio, on Tuesday, when a shooting at a local warehouse claimed the life of one person and left five others injured. The New Albany Police Department said in an report that police arrested the gunman, identified as Bruce Reginald Foster III, after fleeing the scene, and police have confirmed that the attack was targeted.

The shooting took place at KDC/One, a cosmetics manufacturer located just northeast of Columbus, where approximately 150 employees were present at the time. Authorities are still uncertain about the motive, though there were no prior reports of disputes. As investigators continue to work, the community is left grappling with the aftermath of this event. In the wake of the incident, local leaders have expressed their deep sadness, highlighting the emotional toll such violence takes on communities.