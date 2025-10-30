OG Esports parts ways with its entire Dota 2 roster

HQ

After a disappointing run of results, OG Esports has decided it's time to hit the reset button and to part ways with its entire Dota 2 roster. As of writing, the organisation does not have any active Dota 2 players, as Indji "Shad" Lub, Daniel "Stormstormer" Schoetzau, Mihajlo "MikSa`" Jovanovic, Tamir "daze" Tokpanov, and Ivan "Kidaro" Bondarev have all been released.

Speaking about this change, OG explains: "We'd like to thank the team for their hard work and enthusiasm during their time with us, and truly wish them the best with their future projects - we'll be rooting for you, guys".

As for when OG Esports will sign a new roster, this is unclear as the team has not qualified for PGL Wallachia Season 6, BLAST Slam V, nor DreamLeague Season 27, three big tournaments that are happening before the end of the year.