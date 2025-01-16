OG Esports names its next CEO

HQ

OG Esports has been searching for a new CEO for a little while now, but the esports organisation has clearly found the man for the job. In a new blog post, we're told that Daniel Sanders, who formerly worked at Dignitas, Red Bull, and Tencent Games, will be taking over the duties as the company's head honcho.

Sanders isn't new to OG Esports, however, as he previously served as the CCO at the organisation. As for what he will be aiming to achieve, we're told that he wants to "lead OG Esports into its next chapter." This relates to helping the team expand its "influence in the esports world and continuing its mission to inspire, empower, and unite through passion and community."

Sanders has also released a statement talking about taking over this new role, where he adds: "The organization possesses one of the most powerful brands in esports, and we have an incredibly exciting future ahead. I'm looking forward to bringing that vision to life with such a passionate and talented team."