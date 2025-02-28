OG Esports makes grand entrance to Marvel Rivals esports

HQ

There is a big Marvel Rivals esports tournament that is taking place this weekend and then being followed by a season of action. We have the EMEA Invitational to look forward to from today, which is then being followed by the Championship: Season 1, and it's because of this that we are seeing many esports teams sign rosters and squads of players for the game.

Recently, we reported on Fnatic and 100 Thieves' entrance into the esport, and now OG Esports has joined this list too, with a roster spanning six core players and a substitute. The full team can be seen below:



Aleks "Alx" Suchev



Théo "Etsu" Clement



Leander "Ken" Aspestrand



"Nzo"



"Snayz"



"Tanuki"



Franck "Frzo" Rouzeau as the substitute



OG's first game will be against Ecstatic in the EMEA Invitational in a few hours.