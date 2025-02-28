English
Marvel Rivals

OG Esports makes grand entrance to Marvel Rivals esports

The team has signed a roster of players for the EMEA Invitational event.

There is a big Marvel Rivals esports tournament that is taking place this weekend and then being followed by a season of action. We have the EMEA Invitational to look forward to from today, which is then being followed by the Championship: Season 1, and it's because of this that we are seeing many esports teams sign rosters and squads of players for the game.

Recently, we reported on Fnatic and 100 Thieves' entrance into the esport, and now OG Esports has joined this list too, with a roster spanning six core players and a substitute. The full team can be seen below:


  • Aleks "Alx" Suchev

  • Théo "Etsu" Clement

  • Leander "Ken" Aspestrand

  • "Nzo"

  • "Snayz"

  • "Tanuki"

  • Franck "Frzo" Rouzeau as the substitute

OG's first game will be against Ecstatic in the EMEA Invitational in a few hours.

Marvel Rivals

