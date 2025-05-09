OG Esports makes a host of changes to its Dota 2 team

HQ

OG Esports has unveiled a slate of changes to its Dota 2 team. The organisation is looking to get back on track and regain its place as one of the top squads in the esport, and in the latest effort of achieving this, adjustments have been made across the board.

To begin with are coaching changes that follow seeing Maurice "KheZu" Gutmann departing and being replaced by ex-OG legend Johan "N0tail" Sundstein.

Looking at the roster itself, Bilguun "423" Altanginj has been dropped and is being replaced by Indji "Shad" Lub, who is on loan from Natus Vincere. Mihajlo "MikSa`" Jovanovic also joins the team, while both Daniel "Stormstormer" Schoetzau and Ivan "Kidaro" Bondarev have been signed as full-time members.

You can see the updated roster outlined below.