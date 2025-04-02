Official webcam announced for Switch 2

Dansk
Nintendo just unveiled the Switch Camera, which is a new accessory for the upcoming Switch 2. Essentially, it's a sort of glorified webcam that allows you to see the people you're chatting with. It has a neat black design that matches the Switch and plugs in via the device's top USB-C port and has full support of the device's menus.
No price tag was given, but Switch Camera is expected to launch alongside Switch 2 on June 5.