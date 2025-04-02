English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Official webcam announced for Switch 2

It will debut alongside the Switch 2 in June.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Nintendo just unveiled the Switch Camera, which is a new accessory for the upcoming Switch 2. Essentially, it's a sort of glorified webcam that allows you to see the people you're chatting with. It has a neat black design that matches the Switch and plugs in via the device's top USB-C port and has full support of the device's menus.

No price tag was given, but Switch Camera is expected to launch alongside Switch 2 on June 5.

Official webcam announced for Switch 2

This post is tagged as:

Nintendo Switch 2


Loading next content