Official: We now know how many enemies Mario and Luigi have defeated in their adventures

Although it drags too much and has some design problems, Mario & Luigi: Brothership has its hilarious moments and, between the non-piggish Snoutlet, Luigi's ideas and its cartoon style, it keeps the series' trademark humour almost intact. The localisation is also fantastic, including the adaptation of rhymes, sayings and puns, so more than one dialogue will get a laugh out of you.

One of the facts that form part of the hilarious script is the exact number of Bowser's minions the brothers have defeated in their adventures to date. You know, this includes Goombas, Koopa Troopas, Shy Guys, Dry Bones, Boos, Bob-Ombs, Piranha Plants, Spinies (whose name his Malignancy doesn't want to remember) and other members of the army of baddies. Whatever the game (apart from sports titles and Mario Party, where they are buddies), they end up crushed, hammered, burned, frozen or thrown off a cliff, among other painful deaths.

Where and how this figure appears may be considered a slight spoiler, but we won't really reveal anything you don't already know about the game. The figure is announced as follows:

"Whoever catches them will earn 98,303,150 coins!"

SPOILER:

The number is a tribute to the fallen of Bowser's army. They are the exact reward coins offered by Bowsy for the brothers' heads on Offandon Island in the Gulchrock Sea, in the second half of the game. The little boy will never forgive the offence towards his daddy:

"I hear it's a coin in memory of each defeated minion - a nice gesture!" comments a Goomba at the meeting seeking volunteers for the cause.

Naturally this is one of many jokes in this RPG and cannot be considered a 'canonical' fact, unless Nintendo were to update the thousands of minions that fall per day around the world in the many Super Mario video games, including this latest instalment. Have they included the fallen ones from the Super Mario Bros. The Movie as well?

