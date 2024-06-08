Official: Valorant coming to PS5 and Xbox Series, limited beta next week

HQ

Today during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest gala we had some very big announcements about established PC titles that are going to expand their reach with console releases. We saw it with New World Aeternum and we'll see it with Valorant as well, as Riot Games has confirmed that the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series almost immediately, and in fact the limited beta on both platforms starts next week.

The limited beta will launch in the US, Canada, UK, Europe and Japan on 14 June 2024, with the other regions likely to follow soon after.

The Xbox and PS5 versions feature gameplay tailored to adhere to the strict standard of the competitive experience in Valorant, although they have already warned that there will be no cross-play between versions to preserve the quality of the competition.

"When it came to porting VALORANT to all other platforms, we knew we had to deliver the same uncompromising competitive experience that we've been providing for years to PC gamers: a high-precision, tactical team-based shooter," explained Arnar Gylfason, production manager for VALORANT at Riot Games. "We emphasised that the competitive gaming experience should feel natural on console controllers, and if we couldn't deliver on that promise in terms of gameplay, we were ready to abandon the project. We think we've done that, but ultimately the players will have the final say.

Valorant will remain free-to-play on its new platforms, and you can sign up for the beta here.