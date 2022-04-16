Official The Witcher cookbook is coming later this year

HQ

While we're still waiting for CD Projekt Red to release the PS5 and Xbox Series version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, fans of the fantasy universe can also start looking forward to another The Witcher goodie arriving later this year.

This isn't a video game, but rather an official cookbook, which includes no less than 80 "mouthwatering recipes inspired by the world of The Witcher games!"

The book has been created by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka from Witcher Kitchen and Nerds Kitchen, a blog that focuses on recreating food found in video games. As for the details of the cookbook, in the product listing, it's noted that it has 240 pages of recipes to work through, and comes with a hardcover, all retailing for $35.00.

You can currently pre-order a copy of the cookbook from Penguin Random House, with the book set to officially release on October 25, 2022.