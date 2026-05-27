The third DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Songs of the Past, has been leaked

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Update: CDPR confirms the leak and unveils the official artwork for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past

It's only been a few minutes since we reported on the leak on the Polish PS Store when The Witcher's official X account came out to confirm that, yes, the third DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is called Songs of the Past and will arrive next year. They also report that it is being developed in collaboration with the studio Fool's Theory and that they will share more details about this third expansion over the course of this summer. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past will arrive in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

And what about the Nintendo Switch 2 version? You may well have asked yourself this question too, and here's what we can't confirm for now, but there is speculation that this version is being saved for an announcement during the rumoured and eagerly awaited Nintendo Direct in June. We'll be sure to update this story if this information is eventually confirmed.

[Original newspiece]

The biggest event of the week awaits us tomorrow in CD Projekt RED's special broadcast celebrating the anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which appears to be focusing on its second DLC, Blood and Wine. A piece of content that all players agree is one of the best expansions ever made for a video game.

Tomorrow's return to Toussaint could be a preview of something bigger, given the rumours of a future third DLC for the game, more than ten years after its release... and it has now been unofficially confirmed that this will indeed be the case.

A leak on the official PlayStation Store website in Poland briefly displayed, for around 20 minutes, the product listing for the third expansion of The Witcher 3, which will be titled Songs of the Past. It also gives a fairly broad, though moderately specific, release window: 2027.

So, it seems there will be fewer surprises in store for us tomorrow, and CDPR surely won't have been pleased that someone made such a blunder on PlayStation, but we're glad to know that, on this occasion, the rumours were true.