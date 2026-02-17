Official The Super Mario Galaxy Movie toys give new glimpses at Yoshi, Rosalina, Bowser Jr., and more

HQ

In around six weeks, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will make its arrival in cinemas. When this day comes we'll finally get to see how Nintendo and Illumination go about adapting the timeless platformer and how a few famous new faces fit into the equation, including Brie Larson's Rosalina and Benny Safdie's Bowser Jr.

With the premiere edging ever closer, now toy store Smyth's has officially made the range of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie toys public, with this collection spanning 20 products, from figurines to playsets.

Many of the key characters are featured, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Rosalina, Bowser Jr., and even Wonder Bowser Jr., and the products are mostly quite affordable at anywhere between £4.99 and £59.99. The majority are on the lower end of this spectrum however, as only the Hatchin' Yoshi Interactive Toy Egg reaches the £60 peak, with the Remote Control Mario Wheelie Motocross and the Deluxe Bowser Castle Playset following up at £45 and £40, respectively.

Each of the products will be looking to release in-line with the film in early April, but you can pre-order many as of today.

This is an ad: