Official: The first story DLC for Crimson Desert is already on its way

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Although we are on the cusp of the busiest week of the year for new gaming news, some companies have not wanted to wait for the major events scheduled for this week, such as tonight's State of Play, and Pearl Abyss is among them.

The developer of Crimson Desert has published a new development update detailing upcoming content, new features and bug fixes for the massive open-world action title. The most notable news, and also the most eagerly awaited for many, was not long in coming: the team has confirmed that the first story DLC is already in development. "Crimson Desert has come this far thanks to the support and feedback you've shared with us since launch," the developers commented. "We'll keep moving forward to make every moment in Pywel special for all players, and we hope you're as excited as we are about the journey ahead."

In addition to a new DLC, there is more minor content to be introduced in future patches. No specific details have been given, but we can expect more features in combat and, in particular, the parry system. Corrections will also be made to the presentation of Kliff's story, along with gameplay improvements for Oongka and Damiane. They will also tweak secondary systems such as farming and trading, making them simpler and more intuitive, and a cross-save feature between PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series is in the works.

What do you think of these improvements? Have you completed your journey in Crimson Desert, or were you waiting for more content before giving it a go?