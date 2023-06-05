Official Terraria board game is heading for Kickstarter

HQ

Terraria became a massive hit when it was released 2011 and continues to perform very well to this day thanks to brilliant support from the developer Re-Logic, which made it reach 44 million sold games last year.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like we're getting a sequel anytime soon (there was one announced ten years ago, which was cancelled shortly after), but that doesn't mean we don't have any new Terraria projects to look forward to. Re-Logic and Paper Fort Games has announced that they are doing a Terraria board game, which seemingly will incorporate everything we love about the game:

"This board game adaptation will expand the universe of Terraria by faithfully combining the digital game's biome exploration, character progression, base building and epic combat with tabletop mechanisms - alongside a fresh new art style - to create a co-operative adventure that will resonate with both long-time fans and novice Terrarians!"

To make this game happen, the two partnering companies will launch a Kickstarter campaign, something that fans really seems to be interested in as 11,000 people has already signed up for more information. While we don't have any detailed description of the rules yet, it will be a "co-operative tabletop adventure for one to four players". No release date has been confirmed, although it won't be this year, but they will "narrow down the window more once we get to the crowdfunding stage and we have a better sense for progress and scope to-date".