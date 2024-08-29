Official release date announced for the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth

Many thought that the lacklustre Jurassic World Dominion would be the end of this new trilogy of sequels to Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic, but it seems that as long as the dinos in the cinema keep pouring money into the coffers of Amblin and UNiversal, Jurassic Park won't be closing its doors.

Now it has just been announced that the next film in the saga will be called Jurassic World: Rebirth. It will be directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One), scripted by David Koepp, and will star Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and Mahershala Ali. It will be released in cinemas on 2 July 2025.

We also know a bit about its plot, which is set five years after the events of 'Dominion', where dinosaurs have finally been shown to have had their moment on earth and are now rapidly disappearing. However, three of these giants hide the cure to a pandemic for humanity in their last habitable redoubt in the rainforests, and a group of scientists will try to find them and save them before it's too late.

You can read the official press release in the image below, as well as the official logo and a couple of images shared by the production company.