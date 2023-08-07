Official: Red Dead Redemption Remastered to be released on Switch and PlayStation 4

Rumours of a Red Dead Redemption remaster have been buzzing around the internet for a couple of weeks now. The fact that Rockstar updated their website with the codename "RDR1RSP" only made us wonder when the official announcement would be made. Well, we won't have to wait any longer.

It's just been announced that Red Dead Redemption Remastered will be coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17th. The physical version will arrive a little later, on October 13th. In addition to the original game, this version will include Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, the big zombie expansion in which John Marston faces a Wild West taken over by the undead because of Seth, the grave robber in search of the treasure of Tumbleweed.

This version seems to have little to do with a remaster, judging by the information provided by Rockstar on their website. In fact, this is how the game has been playing on Xbox for years. And of course, with this version the game will be playable on PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility with PlayStation 4.