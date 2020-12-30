Official Pokémon face masks are releasing in Hong Kong

You're watching Advertisements

The Pokémon Company has revealed a new line of merchandise set to be released on December 31 in Hong Kong, and this time, it isn't some new plushies or new Pokémon Card sets, it is some exclusive face masks.

That's right, for $16 per box you can get your hands on 23 uniquely designed Pokémon face masks sporting a range of designs, although only Pikachu, Squirtle, Snorlax and Lapras have been revealed as of yet. The picture showing off the box design for the face masks however, does seem to suggest that Charmander, Slowpoke, Umbreon, Eevee and Greninja could also be designs, but there has been no confirmation on those as of yet.

Check out this image below to see the box art of the face masks that hopefully will become a global product sooner than later.

Thanks, GoNintendo.