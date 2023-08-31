Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Official: Nintendo Switch red OLED model on sale on October 6

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct has given us a closer look at the new model with some cool details.

Nintendo just wrapped up the special Direct for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the upcoming 2D side-scrolling, platforming adventure from the plumber and his friends that will take us to the Flower Kingdom to save its inhabitants from the evil Bowser. And in addition to new features like badges, new power-ups, characters and ways to play (either solo, local multiplayer or online), the company had a special surprise at the end of the presentation.

This confirms the rumours that were circulating yesterday, and we will indeed have a red OLED Nintendo Switch model (Mario edition) that includes a red dock (obviously), but also with some details such as a mini silhouette of Mario in a corner or some coins stamped on the back of the charging base. The JoyCon doesn't have any other details, but it will certainly look great in the collection of Mario enthusiasts who also have, for example, that Nintendo DSi XL that was released for the 25th anniversary of the plumber.

Nintendo Switch OLED red model (Mario edition) will go on sale on the 6th of October, and although its retail price has not been confirmed, it is expected that Nintendo Switch OLED red model (Mario edition) will cost around 360 euros, as happened with other special editions of the console such as Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet or, more recently, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

