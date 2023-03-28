Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Official: Nintendo Switch OLED special edition Tears of the Kingdom confirmed for April 28

The new model will be accompanied by a Switch Pro controller and a carrying case.

HQ

The best wishes of many have been confirmed and there will be a new model of Nintendo Switch OLED edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Eiji Aonuma himself has finished broadcasting the game's ten-minute gameplay showing the console, which will be released a few days before the game itself, on Friday, April 28.

The design is identical to those images (now deleted) that were leaked a few months ago. Next to the new OLED will also arrive the controller Pro and a cover with, the reasons of the game, but they do not share some design details with the console. Black, gold and white are the predominant controls and covers, while the console stands out with the green colour of the Joy-Con left.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It seems that users have received with very good eyes the announcement of the new console, because just finished the 13-minute video, MyNintendo Store has collapsed and it is impossible to access to reserve it. At the moment the price of any of these products is unknown, but we will update the news as soon as it is.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
HQ

