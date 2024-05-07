Official: Nintendo Switch 2 to be announced within the current (fiscal) year

HQ

On a day when Nintendo's results for fiscal year 2024, which closed on 31 March, and forecasts for the current FY 2025 are being released, its president Shuntaro Furukawa has just taken to X just five minutes ago to openly mention "the successor to Nintendo Switch". It's effectively the announcement of the new console's announcement, and it hadn't happened officially, despite countless rumours, until this very morning.

The Japanese company literally assures us that "we will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch [editor's note: then codenamed Project NX] back in March 2015".

Nintendo Direct confirmed for June 2024

In addition, Furukawa-san also says in the same message that there will be a new Nintendo Direct presentation in June (probably sometime after the dates of Summer Game Fest, around the time of the previous E3), but warns that it will be dedicated to games coming to the console's line-up in the second half of 2024, with " no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor".