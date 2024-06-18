Official: Nintendo reboots Mario & Luigi on the Switch with Brothership

Nintendo's SMEO Shinya Takahashi has just kicked off today's Nintendo Direct revealing Mario & Luigi: Brothership, a new entry into the RPG series "in almost nine years".

The series was thought to be dead after the closure of AlphaDream, the studio that took care of the handheld branch while Intelligent Systems developed Paper Mario on consoles. After the return of Paper Mario and Mario RPG itself, this seaside adventure (guess there's a pun about that in the title) means new HD cartoon graphics, evolved tandem actions, and more.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 7.