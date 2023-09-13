Official: Nintendo Direct tomorrow

HQ

Finally, the rumours of the last few days have crystallised and Nintendo has confirmed that tomorrow 14 September at 16:00 CEST we will have a new Nintendo Direct.

It will be a broadcast of around 40 minutes in which the company will present its upcoming video game releases for this winter (that is, until March 2024). It seems that this statement dashes our hopes of seeing the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 announcement tomorrow, although there is always the hope of seeing a brief teaser at the end of the presentation where we are scheduled for a later event.

In less than 24 hours we'll see if the alleged leaks about upcoming F-Zero titles, Donkey Kong or the long-awaited announcement of Metroid Prime 4 are confirmed.