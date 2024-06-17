Official: Nintendo Direct planned for tomorrow, June 18

HQ

Rumours about when Nintendo will announce its summer presentation have been running rampant for weeks now. So much so that we even dared to make a few predictions about what might appear in the next Direct. We won't have to wait too long now.

Nintendo has just announced that tomorrow, June 18, we'll have a new Nintendo Direct at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST, where they'll be offering announcements and updates on their games and partner games for the coming months. It will be a presentation of about 40 minutes.