Official: Metroid Ravenous is MercurySteam's new Metroid 6

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Although it was an open secret that the talented team at MercurySteam, led by José Luis Márquez, were developing a new classic-style Metroid following the tremendous Metroid Dread, it wasn't until this summer's leak that its existence was taken for granted and its imminent release was even assumed. It won't be released until 28 January 2027, but Metroid Ravenous is now official and was unveiled during this afternoon's Nintendo Direct presentation.

It came as a surprise, halfway through the showcase, with gameplay clips showing a style that's even more frenetic, if that's possible, than that of Dread. Samus Aran herself describes her new 2D mission as follows:

"I've been attacked by unknown assailants and I'm seriously injured. I don't know where I am, and getting back to the surface won't be easy. The chances of getting off this moon alive are very slim."

As well as showcasing a host of new enemies, characters and scenarios, the fast-paced teaser video hints at where the story might be heading. Given that the leaked title Ravenous has already sparked fan speculation regarding Raven Beak - the antagonist introduced in Metroid: Samus Returns and later established in Metroid Dread (and thus a hallmark of Mercury), fans have plenty of material to analyse - and even a few spoilers from the previous instalment, should they not have played it yet.

The bounty hunter adds, regarding the new energy-absorption mechanic:

"But... I intend to survive and return home. Even if that means feeding on my enemies. It's eat or be eaten."