Official: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is alive, kicking, and launching in 2025

Cosmic year, 20X9, Galactic Federation Research Facilty. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is shown for the first time in a Nintendo Direct since its original announcement in 2017. Samus Aran commits herself to returning in 2025, even though Retro Studios' footage looks very early. However, there's no mention of the Nintendo Switch.

In this telegram-like message Metroid Prime 4 mic dropper for today's Nintendo Direct could be summarised. The early footage made sure to show combat, morphball exploration, and scanning in the good old Prime trilogy fashion, for fans to rest assured this is the same first person adventure gameplay they know and love.

Nothing more, with the big question mark now hovering the fact that this could be the first game for the Switch's successor. Or the first cross-generation release. Over and out. Any objections, Lady?