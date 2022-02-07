Official homepage launched for PlayStation VR2

HQ

Sony confirmed that they are working on a new VR headset for PlayStation 5 almost one whole year ago, and last month it was revealed that it will be called PlayStation VR2, while also giving us the first tech details for the unit.

Now we've got a new sign of life as the official homepage for PlayStation VR2 has been launched. It has plenty of information and images, as well as a newsletter to sign up for if you want to stay on top of things. Unfortunately, there's no release date or price-tag though, which we know is something people have been asking for.

Rumours say it will arrive this year though, and the launching of an official homepage seems to support this theory.