Official: Final Fantasy's Tifa joins Street Fighter 6's Year 4

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Tifa Lockhart from the Final Fantasy universe will join the Street Fighter 6 roster at the beginning of the new year. The surprise crossover was semi-ruined as it leaked two months ago, but now it's official.

Takayuki Nakayama and Naoki Hamaguchi, representing Capcom and Square Enix respectively, stepped on the Summer Game Fest Live's stage to announce the collab and to confirm that in early 2027 she'll be part of the Year 4 character pass, which also includes Yasmine (Summer 2026 - August 3), Arjun (Autumn 2026), and Bosch (Spring 2027).

Interestingly, Tifa won't be just a new face, as the team has worked to make her play in a different, special way. "Everything, from her design to movement, has been rebuilt as Tifa the Street Fighter. Materia has also been reimagined as a gameplay system. We cannot show it today, but we adapted an iconic Final Fantasy element to the battle experience", explained and teased the producers.

But Hamaguchi-san left the stage for just a few moments, as he was there for another, bigger "Revelation"...

How do you expect Tifa to control in Street Fighter 6?