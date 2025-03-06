Official: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle opens in western theatres on 12 September

Astute fans had already been plugging clues about the gaps in the release schedules in different countries for months, but an official confirmation that clears everything up is always a good thing. Especially if it comes with an official poster like this one.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle, the first film in the epic trilogy, in cinemas in the West on 12 September 2025. In Japan and other Asian markets the film will be released on 18 July.

The Infinity Castle Arc is the ultimate battleground where Tanjiro Kamado will join forces with his inseparable companions Inosuke and Zenitsu and the best warriors of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Pillars, including the Pillar of Mist, Muichiro Tokito, and the Pillar of Love, Mitsuri Kanroji, to save his sister Nezuko from a fatal fate at the hands of the supreme demon, Muzan Kibutsuji.

These three films will bring to a close the shonen anime series that has captivated audiences around the world. The final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons of Muzan Kibutsuji is about to begin. Check out the poster for the Infinity Castle premiere below, and if you want to enjoy Demon Slayer in video games, The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be released on August 5th, to whet your appetite.