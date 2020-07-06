Official date for Xbox Games Showcase confirmed

You're watching Advertisements

There have been plenty of rumours going around regarding the date and contents of the planned Xbox Games Showcase, in which Microsoft will finally show off some of the next-generation titles coming for the Xbox family of consoles, and the upcoming Xbox Series X is, of course, at the forefront. After speculation galore, Microsoft has finally confirmed the official date for the event.

Make sure to have snacks at home on July 23 at 5pm BST (6pm CEST), because that's when the long-awaited spectacle finally kicks off. Apart from getting a taste of what's next for the Halo franchise, we expect some big-time announcements - perhaps coming out of the mysterious new studio The Initiative?

If you want to get excited ahead of the show, Geoff Keighley will be hosting a pre-show at 4pm BST as part of the Summer Game Fest.

What do you hope to see on July 23?