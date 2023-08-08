Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

      Official: Confirmed Mewtwo Tera-Raid Battle and Mew as a Mystery Gift

      The elusive number 151 from the first generation returns to the main line in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

      Although it had already been leaked that Mewtwo would be in Paldea as a new adversary in the seven-star Tera-Raids, alongside it will also be another of the most well-known (and mysterious) Pokémon from the first generation. Mew, Pokémon 151 and the genetic material from which Mewtwo was created, will also be available for a limited time as a Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

      During today's Pokémon Presents on August 8, we saw a cinematic sequence pitting "father and son" in a battle very similar to the first anime movie, in which they report that Mewtwo will be available between September 1 and September 17, 2023.

      Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

      How to get Mew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

      The cute and cuddly Mew will only be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as a download from the game's Mystery Gift feature. Simply enter the following code in the game and it will be yours: GETY0URMEW.

      But hurry, because it will only be available until September 18.

      Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

