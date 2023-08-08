Official: Confirmed Mewtwo Tera-Raid Battle and Mew as a Mystery Gift

HQ

Although it had already been leaked that Mewtwo would be in Paldea as a new adversary in the seven-star Tera-Raids, alongside it will also be another of the most well-known (and mysterious) Pokémon from the first generation. Mew, Pokémon 151 and the genetic material from which Mewtwo was created, will also be available for a limited time as a Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

During today's Pokémon Presents on August 8, we saw a cinematic sequence pitting "father and son" in a battle very similar to the first anime movie, in which they report that Mewtwo will be available between September 1 and September 17, 2023.

How to get Mew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The cute and cuddly Mew will only be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as a download from the game's Mystery Gift feature. Simply enter the following code in the game and it will be yours: GETY0URMEW.

But hurry, because it will only be available until September 18.