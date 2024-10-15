Off The Grid Preview: Potential overshadowed by a far too early release

HQ

The German-Ukrainian game studio Gunzilla Games has never released a game before. Despite this, there has been a lot of talk about their debut project Off the Grid for one main reason; it is conceptually designed by District 9 director Neil Blomkamp who is listed as "co-founder" and "creative director" at the studio. Blomkamp's influence is obvious, as Off the Grid is aesthetically very reminiscent of Elysium with the tone and dialogue taken from Chappie. Attitude is the focus here, and Gunzilla wants to distinguish itself with a much more youthful, cheeky attitude than other games in the sub-genre offer.

However, developing and marketing battle royale action today must be a nightmare. After all, as we all know, the opposition is murderously tough. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Warzone rule the battle royale genre today and it is immediately apparent that Gunzilla has not tried to deviate too much from the basic concept of primarily Warzone. Their 'own' ideas are rather gimmick-based alternatives to the details, manners and systems that Warzone is based on, as instead of having 'perks' in Off the Grid, you have robot arms/legs that can be upgraded. These allow you to run faster, throw grenades further, spot enemies earlier, jump higher and throw grappling hooks - which is basically the same thing as perks, but recast.

The same goes for how the loot works together with your bulletproof vest. The crates look the same as they do in Warzone, with the loot jumping out of the crates when I open them in exactly the same way as in Warzone and I put armour plates in my bulletproof vest after getting shot, in exactly the same way as in Activision's giant. However, Off the Grid is not played in a first-person perspective but in third-person, as in Fortnite, which I assume was a fundamental decision to allow players to see their own robotic limbs.

Off the Grid is built on Unreal Engine 5 and there has been a lot of talk beforehand about the graphics, which in this Early Access build, needs a lot of work to reach the level promised in the trailers (beforehand). While the game world is detailed and beautiful with a mix of aesthetics between elegant high-society décor beauty and devastated slums and poverty - the Elysium treatment - the main problem is that it stutters and coughs like a broken slide projector, and on PlayStation 5 you'll be very happy if you manage to play at more than 12 frames-per-second. Added to this is the fact that the lighting and primarily the shadows are scaled down massively in the console version, which makes the game world look pale and lacking in contrast compared to the trailers. Gunzilla will simply have to spend a year aggressively polishing and optimising the graphics in order for this to work as intended.

Beyond the graphics and performance concerns, I personally find it hard to like how the actual gunfights and gameplay feel. The gunplay feels unresponsive, clunky and sluggish in a way that doesn't fit with either the game world or the weapons in the loot boxes. There's no magazine in the guns, so it never really feels like I'm actually firing a weapon, and it never feels like I'm hitting my opponents when I do. Gunzilla really has a lot of work to do to make this game compete with Fortnite, Apex, and Warzone.

Off the Grid is certainly only in an Early Access form right now, but even though it is not finished, it's hard to get away from the fact that almost every game today is rolled out far, far too early. Gunzilla should have waited until spring before releasing this and then been able to send us a more polished, tight and stylish product than the shambles that now prevails. Is there potential here? Absolutely there is. No doubt about it. But the road to the game we were promised beforehand will, in my estimates, be long and arduous.