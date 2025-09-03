Of course, my horse! We've seen Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wishblossom Ranch behind closed doors

HQ

It's definitely not like when you got Epona for the first time in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. As liberating and speeding-up that moment was (and as significant, as it changed horse riding gameplay forever), the game's original design was more than ready to welcome the mare once you and her had grown big enough. The case of Disney Dreamlight Valley is completely different, as Gameloft is now introducing playable, and 'careable' mounts, meaning new, smoother traversing mechanics. Without a doubt, as the developers admitted during our behind closed doors, hands-off live demonstration, it has been quite the challenge.

But it might also become something really interesting and innovative for veteran players who have been doing a lot of errands the same way for almost two years. Mounts are here to shake everything up a little bit, and it's good to see that we're not (just) talking about new content, Disney IPs, and characters.

The mouth full name is Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wishblossom Ranch, and it unlocks a full new map for players to explore, so you can quit trying to figure out which locked area of the current maps was hinting at this third expansion. As per tradition, the Wishblossom Ranch was "the cosiest relaxation place" where characters came to chill, but "a certain villain messed up" with the whole area. Can you guess which is that mysterious main antagonist here? We have our bets, but won't spoil it for you.

This is an ad:

You are here, but of course, to make it up so that everyone can live together again. Other than the new map, this then triggers a new story to tell, and invites new villagers to your game. We saw two of them, the highly-anticipated Snow White (worry not, it's in her original 1937 Disney form), and adorable Tinker Bell, who comes with a prominent glow for you to spot her easily. She also follows you when you ride around, an action newly-introduced geese (which will become a loveable meme, we're sure, more so when you can also unlock colours for them) hilariously struggle to perform.

We only saw a few parts of biome one in the new world Wishblossom Ranch introduces, and it had something of a Western touch to it. However, if you thought that would take Bullseye as the first ridable mount for granted, you were wrong, as the first recognisable horse is actually Maximus, from Tangled. He seems so proud and important that other horses (for now meaning the generic player mount you create and customise) looked clearly inspired by him, an observation we wanted to share before the white horse confirmed our suspicion.

HQ

And how will I be able to customise my new mount, you say? More than fully, actually. You can name your horse/mare, you can collect new saddle blankets, gear, tweak the back accessory, adjust legs, eyes... Not enough? You can actually customise its colours (yes, including green or zebra) and even unlock new gallop visual effects for it. We named the demo's Perdigón after Toy Story's beloved mount in Spanish, and then, like in Breath of the Wild and other riding-enabled games, you'll need to strengthen the bond you just created with your horse over time.

This is an ad:

This, at the same time, opens up a number of new or updated activities, such as traversing the world a lot faster (your ride has three speeds, same as some old cars from the 60s), jumping over fences and obstacles, collecting the new glowing weed (just like acorns) or care-taking actions such as petting, feeding, or brushing your new, neighing companion. It's also useful to finish old tasks faster, such as watering your vegetable garden from the mount directly or even mining taking advantage of your horse's hooves.

We didn't see much of the actual new activities you will be able to take part in, but we now expect riding races and even some sort of epic, mounted showdowns. The expansion, which by the way and for a change will include all content from day one, also adds your typical architectural and furniture items, including large ones such as a water tower.

From there, we can only speculate and imagine, as this is all about the fantasy, isn't it? But we left Gameloft's ultra-secret BCD premises happy to see they're changing the game with new, exciting ideas, even if they're difficult to implement. Very soon will we know more, as Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wishblossom Ranch launches in November on all platforms.