Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath lands on Switch with new trailer

The 2005 game is back on Nintendo's console, and there's an explosive trailer to celebrate its arrival.

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath has just launched on the Nintendo Switch, and if you're wondering whether to invest in this port of the 2005 game, then make sure to check out the brand new launch trailer below before you invest.

It's not like other Oddworld games, as it has shooter elements rather than being a 2D platform-puzzler, but it still retains that distinct flavour we've come to know and love from the series, as well as themes like the fight against oppression.

This may also tide you over until the release of Oddworld: Soulstorm too, the upcoming entry in the series.

Did you play the original?

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath

