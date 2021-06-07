Oddworld: Soulstorm seems to be heading to Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

It has become increasingly more common that new games are leaked via organisations working with rating of video game content like PEGI or the American ESRB. And now that has happened again, as the latter now has rated Oddworld: Soulstorm for Xbox, a game previously only available for PC and PlayStation since April 6.

While this is not a confirmation that it will launch for Xbox pretty soon, we'd still argue that it is pretty likely it will happen. You can read our Oddworld: Soulstorm review over here.