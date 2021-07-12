Oddworld: Soulstorm is now in a state that Oddworld Inhabitants is "proud of"

Ever since Oddworld: Soulstorm released back in April 2021, it has been met with a fair amount of criticism regarding the state of the game. To make up for that, Oddworld Inhabitants announced that they would be working hard to refine the title and squash the bugs and issues that were previously plaguing it.

In a message sent to the community, Oddworld Inhabitants stated, "We are thrilled to say Oddworld: Soulstorm's gameplay has been refined on all platforms. No game is bug free, but the version that you can download right now for PS5, PS4, and PC is one we are proud of and believe you will enjoy."

As for the many different fixes and issues that have been solved, you can find them below.



Ability to remove the HUD: Many existing hardcore Oddworld fans asked us to create the ability to remove the HUD. They didn't want to be told where every Mud was, relative to Abe, or how much health they had left every frame.

Comprehensive Slig AI fixes: Sligs no longer get stuck or fixed in a weird state. They now accurately respond to noise, and they feel more deterministic and less random.

Fine Tuned Abe's Motion Code: Controlling Abe feels more natural. His movements are immediate to your direction.

Platforming: Abe's use of jumping, hanging, and clinging on to monkey bars and ledges has been improved. It allows you to move and advance in a more fluid and natural motion.

Aim: Abe's aim has been improved which helps to put out or start fires, solve puzzles, and go on the offensive.

Abe's Jump: Fixed issues of Abe jumping out of levels. This was relatively rare, but it did happen and required a reset.

PS5 Haptic Feedback: We promised an immersive haptic experience on PS5. It took us three months, but now you experience the PS5 controller as it was meant to be experienced. Abe's heartbeat is felt in moments of high stress, as well as other key haptic opportunities (explosions, foot falls, structures falling, jumping, and landing, etc.).This makes the experience more immersive.

Sneaking/Stealth: Soulstorm expands on what an Oddworld game is, but our fans asked us to improve the sneaking/stealth experience. We added more risk/reward playoffs which makes levels like Phat Station really shine.

Progression Blockers: Our players found some progression blockers. We have removed all of them.

Yards Level Improved: Fans told us that the level Yards was overly difficult, and we have spent time improving the level's balance.

The Blimp level: Many players let us know that this level was a big issue in terms of balance. We fixed the section where the mortars originally proved extremely challenging.

General Key Fixes: We fixed a lot of individually minor annoyances that collectively detracted from the gaming experience like de-activating slap mines, Mudokons jumping in and out of lockers, sawblades getting stuck, and other items.

Improved Keyboard Mapping (PC): Created an improved keyboard mapping system.

Missing Cinematics: A few players experienced missing cinematics. We were able to uncover the bug which required a specific set of moves to activate, and we disabled that bug.



In terms of other Oddworld: Soulstorm news, a recent age rating suggests that the game could be making its way to Xbox consoles.