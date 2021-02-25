Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to PlayStation consoles on April 6

You're watching Advertisements

The next title in the Oddworld series has once again been shown-off on the very recent State of Play broadcast. Oddworld: Soulstorm is looking to continue where 2014's Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty left off, and marks the second game in Abe's spectacular odyssey.

The title was detailed in the State of Play alongside a new trailer, which also revealed that it would be coming to PlayStation Plus for PS5 subscribers as soon as April, 2021. This does mean that subscribers of the service will be able to pick-up and play the new game as part of the deal the day it launches (as was the case with Destruction AllStars). Other interested fans on PS4 can look to pick the game up starting April 6.