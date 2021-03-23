Oddworld: Soulstorm is "about 20 hours first playthrough"

You're watching Advertisements

It seems like Oddworld: Soulstorm, which launches on April 6 for PC and PlayStation 4/5, will be quite a massive game to play through. Despite being an re-imagining of Oddworld: Abe's Exodus, the developer Oddworld Inhabitants has added a lot of new content to make it a much bigger title.

In an interview with Wccftech, the series creator Lorne Lanning reveals that it will take about 20 hours for a first playthrough:

"The game will be about 20 hours first playthrough, but if you are an achievement or stats hunter, you can easily spend dozens of hours enjoying Soulstorm where our previous games had nowhere near the replayability."

Lanning also reveals that Oddworld: Soulstorm will run in 1440p resolution and 60 FPS for PlayStation 5, and 1080p at 30fps on the PlayStation 4:

"Soulstorm runs at 60fps at 1440p on the PS5 and 1080p at 30fps on the PS4. The gameplay experience will be the same whether you play on PC, PS4, or PS5. PS5's technical advancements do provide us the opportunity to add some additional features that increase visual fidelity from the PS5 and the emotional connection players will feel with Abe."